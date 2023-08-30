Google wants to use generative AI to boost its security tools

Google is integrating generative artificial intelligence (AI) into a couple of its security products, to give the tools a boost and make them easier to use.

At its recent Google Cloud Next 23 event, the company announced its Duet AI will make its way to Mandiant Threat Intelligence, Chronicle Security Operations, and Security Command Center.

Google’s head of UX for cloud security, Steph Hay, explained that the goal was to lower the burden on IT teams, minimize threats, and lower the barrier to entry into the cybersecurity space.

Improving security posture

“We’re really trying to supercharge security with generative AI to mitigate threats, and in particular prevent downstream impacts that our practitioners face today, to reduce the toil that the security teams deal with having to manage a growing attack surface, and really bridge the cyber talent gap,” Hay said.

“AI is enabling security teams to improve their security posture by generating AI summaries to describe threats, by searching for patterns in security data to identify if teams have been targeted or companies have been targeted, and finally, by recommending actions to take both in response to active threats and also to proactively improve security posture,” she added.

That being said, Google’s Duet AI will be integrated into Mandiant Threat Intelligence (a company Google bought last year), to help IT teams make sense of mountains of data more easily. Then, it will be added to Chronicle Security Operations, where it expects the tool to be used by teams to learn more about specific threats and how they can be mitigated.

Finally, Google is adding Duet AI into its Security Command Center, allowing security analysts with less experience to understand security findings and to learn more about potential attacks and means of mitigation.

The new additions are currently in preview and should be released before the end of the year.