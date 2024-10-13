ONEXGPU 2 can supercharge laptops and mini PCs — AMD RX 7800M-powered eGPU delivers high performance, OCuLink and USB 4 connectivity, and support for up to three screens

An eGPU can significantly boost a laptop’s graphics capabilities, allowing users to enjoy high-end gaming and demanding content creation, without the need for a bulky desktop setup.

Typically, users add their own choice of GPU to an external enclosure, but the ONEXGPU 2, currently seeking funding on Indiegogo, is a self-contained unit pre-equipped with a powerful AMD graphics card.

The ONEXGPU 2 comes with a Radeon RX 7800M, which offers 60 compute units, 3840 stream processors, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory. With a game clock speed of 2145 MHz and a peak memory bandwidth of 432 GB/s, it is designed to handle most challenging workloads, including video editing.

Already massively overfunded

The device offers a range of connectivity options, including OCuLink and USB 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, an M.2 slot, and LAN support. For video output, it includes HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 2.0 ports, supporting up to three screens simultaneously.

The ONEXGPU 2’s cooling system uses an air cooling solution with a main fan capable of 20.75 CFM airflow and a fin area of over 20,000 square millimeters to maintain optimal temperatures during extended use. The casing is crafted from an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, enhancing durability while minimizing heat build-up. Additional features include a magnetic cover for easy SSD upgrades and RGB lighting effects. It supports a 330W power supply with up to 180W available for the GPU alone, ensuring stable performance during intense tasks.

As is always the case, backers should be cautious when supporting products on crowdfunding platforms like Indiegogo, as delays and unexpected changes can occur, and it’s not unheard of for products to fail to come to fruition. Indiegogo's page for the ONEXGPU 2 warns, “The project team has a working demo, not the final product. Their ability to begin production may be affected by product development or financial challenges.”

That said, Chinese manufacturer One-Netbook has successfully run seven campaigns in the past and is considered “Trust Team Proven.” The ONEXGPU 2 has already received $175,451 in pledges (13639% of the $1,286 flexible goal) with well over a month of the campaign still to go. If you want to back the ONEXGPU 2, pricing starts from $902.

