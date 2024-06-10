Compact external GPU enclosure could be a boon for creatives and gamers, offering up to 280W usable power — Sparkle eschews Nvidia Geforce GPU and bundles up to a Radeon 7700S

External GPUs have been gaining in popularity in recent years for their ability to significantly boost the graphical performance of less capable laptops and mini PCs.

A prime example of this is the GPD G1 which lets you plug a Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU into an enterprise notebook.

At Computex 2024, Sparkle showcased a more novel application of this technology aimed at (but not exclusively for) portable gaming consoles. The Sparkle eGPU Portable Gaming Station seeks to deliver a significant graphics boost to games consoles like the Nintendo Switch, as well as more traditional devices, like notebooks.

A selection of ports

Sparkle's offering can be used with various AMD Radeon GPUs, such as the 7700S, 7600S, 7600M, and 7600XTX. To connect the eGPU to the console, Sparkle provides two interfaces: USB4, which utilizes an Intel Titan Ridge controller, and an OCuLink interface.

The specs on display at Sparkle's trade stand reveal that as well as the USB4 (upstream with 65W PD for host) and OCuLink ports, the eGPU enclosure boasts two DisplayPort 1.4 ports (8K @ 60Hz), one HDM1 2.1 (also 8K @ 60Hz), one USB-C 3.2 Gen2, three USB-A 3.2 Gen2, and an SD card slot.

The external casing of the Sparkle eGPU measures 260 x 120 x 32 mm and sports attractive RGB LEDs to further enhance its gaming credentials. It comes with a dedicated 280-watt power supply and includes a fan for effective cooling. The device supports Windows 10 and 11 (no mention of Linux).

There is no word yet on the pricing or availability the Sparkle eGPU Portable Gaming Station but French tech site Cowcotland spotted it at Computex, and snapped some photos of the device connected to a Nintendo Switch.

