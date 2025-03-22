Compal Adapt X modular laptop reduces waste with fully replaceable components

Adapt X evolves rather than slips into obsolescence

Supports modular AI and a functional HUB

Taiwanese manufacturer Compal Electronics has unveiled a concept device, Adapt X, a modular business laptop designed to extend device lifespan and reduce electronic waste.

Adapt X features 14-inch and 16-inch displays, equipped with Type-C interfaces and a functional HUB that expands input and output options through modular AI units.

It also comes with a detachable secondary display that can act as a business monitor, positioned either flat for seamless multitasking or elevated for an extended workspace.

Modular design for extended usability

Developed as a flexible and customizable modular AI alternative in the same vein as Framework's products, Adapt X combines metallic aesthetics with sustainability, earning it an iF Design Award for 2025.

Users can swap or upgrade components independently, reducing upgrade frequency and cutting costs. The ultra-thin and detachable keyboard offers a tablet-like experience.

Meanwhile, the detachable additional display is useful for managing multiple windows simultaneously, making the Adapt X a useful laptop for programming, and one of the best laptops for trading.

If fully realized, this approach could create a recyclable, upgradable laptop with minimal environmental impact, hinting at a future where 'eternal' devices, evolving with users, are mainstream.

