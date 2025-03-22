One of the largest laptop manufacturers releases concept pictures of Adapt X, a modular laptop in the same vein as Framework

Supports a detachable secondary display and modular AI units

Compal Adapt X modular laptop
(Image credit: iF Design)
  • Compal Adapt X modular laptop reduces waste with fully replaceable components
  • Adapt X evolves rather than slips into obsolescence
  • Supports modular AI and a functional HUB

Taiwanese manufacturer Compal Electronics has unveiled a concept device, Adapt X, a modular business laptop designed to extend device lifespan and reduce electronic waste.

Adapt X features 14-inch and 16-inch displays, equipped with Type-C interfaces and a functional HUB that expands input and output options through modular AI units.

It also comes with a detachable secondary display that can act as a business monitor, positioned either flat for seamless multitasking or elevated for an extended workspace.

Modular design for extended usability

Developed as a flexible and customizable modular AI alternative in the same vein as Framework's products, Adapt X combines metallic aesthetics with sustainability, earning it an iF Design Award for 2025.

Users can swap or upgrade components independently, reducing upgrade frequency and cutting costs. The ultra-thin and detachable keyboard offers a tablet-like experience.

Meanwhile, the detachable additional display is useful for managing multiple windows simultaneously, making the Adapt X a useful laptop for programming, and one of the best laptops for trading.

If fully realized, this approach could create a recyclable, upgradable laptop with minimal environmental impact, hinting at a future where 'eternal' devices, evolving with users, are mainstream.

Via iF Design

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products.

