O2 Daisy rebrands as O2 Business — pledges to help solve 'complexity trap' of tech
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By Craig Hale published
After acquiring Daisy Group, VMO2 launches O2 Business branding
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- VMO2 launches O2 Business brand following Daisy Group merger
- O2 Business wants to help businesses simplify tech in a world of complexity
- Lower costs, higher productivity and better business scaling are being promised for customers
Following the merger of Virgin Media O2 Business and Daisy Group, O2 Daisy has become O2 Business in an effort to simplify branding across the business.
Despite the rename, the now-O2 Business is still intent on simplifying technology, connectivity and communications for organizations across the UK to help them grow in an increasingly interconnected world.
This simplification comes at an important time, with two in three businesses stating that tech decisions are getting even harder.Article continues below