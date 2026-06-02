Nvidia, SLB, Amazon, and Meta are the top companies adopting AI, but that doesn't mean they're seeing the benefits

Tech and energy giants are among the biggest AI users, report reveals

The biggest users are also investing in data centers, chips, models and more

AI is becoming concentrated among the biggest companies, SMBs could struggle with ROI

New data from the AI-Driven Enterprise Institute (AIDE Institute) has revealed that even the top AI adopters aren't necessarily seeing the most tangible, meaningful returns on investment.

According to the report, Nvidia is one of the highest users of AI even though it's best known for shipping AI products and services.

Per the analysis of job postings, patent filings, earnings call discussions and other disclosures, it seems that operations, software, R&D and engineering all benefit from the technology.

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ROI from AI can take years

Though tech-first companies like SLB, Amazon and Meta were also among the highest adopters, the research also shows how the technology is becoming increasingly engrained into other sectors.

For example, Walmart has been using artificial intelligence to improve inventory forecasting, supply chain management, delivery optimization and customer service, while energy firms like AES Corporation, NextEra Energy and Chevron have been using it to help grid management, energy forecasting and predictive maintenance.

Still, AIDE warns that even these top adopters aren't seeing huge returns as promised, arguing that infrastructure upgrades, staff retraining and reframing business processes are all slowing down the transformation.

Additionally, the research highlights how the biggest investors in AI are also investing heavily in data centers, AI chips, networking infrastructure and model development, implying they're on the technology's cutting edge, and that non-tech firms might see even slower returns.

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Ultimately, the data points toward AI becoming a concentrated effort among the biggest companies with the largest capital sources and technical capabilities.

With small businesses in particular still uncertain how best to invest in AI, it's clear we still don't know exactly where it can help and where it can deliver the best returns.

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