Nokia and Nvidia team up for AI-powered mobile networks
Nokia prepares to boost mobile networking with AI
Nokia has announced a new collaboration with Nvidia to bring artificial intelligence to the radio access network (RAN) landscape.
The strategic partnership, which is an extension of Nokia’s existing anyRAN approach, aims to position AI as an important element in transforming the future of the telecomms industry.
Collaboration between the two companies will primarily focus on Cloud RAN solutions, using Nvidia’s Grace CPU Superchips and GPUs alongside Nokia’s In-Line accelerator technology and Cloud RAN software.
AI mobile networks
When Nokia launched anyRAN almost a year ago to the day, it described it as a “revolutionary approach to helping mobile operators and enterprises choose purpose-built, hybrid, or Cloud RAN solutions regardless of business model.”
The company reaffirmed in its latest announcement that anyRAN should help to remove the complexity surrounding Cloud RAN service deployment, while ensuring openness and flexibility.
Moreover, the collaboration emphasizes the importance of artificial intelligence in the telecommunications sector. The companies state that Nvidia’s CPUs will deliver performance, efficiency and high-bandwidth connectivity benefits across Nokia’s datacenters.
Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, highlighted the significance of the new collaboration, stating: “This is an important collaboration with NVIDIA that will explore how artificial intelligence can play a transformative role in the future of our industry.
Uitto added: “The strength of our industry collaborations means we can drive efficiency, innovation, openness, and scale by delivering competitive advantage to operators and enterprises.”
Nvidia’s SVP of Telecom, Ronnie Vasishta, commented: “...as AI creates unprecedented transformational opportunities across industries, our collaboration with Nokia deepens AI-enabled innovation in radio access networks for improved operational efficiency in telecommunications.”
More from TechRadar Pro
- Fancy an upgrade? Here are the best business smartphones
- These are the best AI tools and best AI writers available right now
- Vodafone and Amazon team up to upgrade mobile networks across the world
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
Most Popular
By Darren Allan
By Tom Power