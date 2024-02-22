Nokia and Nvidia team up for AI-powered mobile networks

Nokia has announced a new collaboration with Nvidia to bring artificial intelligence to the radio access network (RAN) landscape.

The strategic partnership, which is an extension of Nokia’s existing anyRAN approach, aims to position AI as an important element in transforming the future of the telecomms industry.

Collaboration between the two companies will primarily focus on Cloud RAN solutions, using Nvidia’s Grace CPU Superchips and GPUs alongside Nokia’s In-Line accelerator technology and Cloud RAN software.

AI mobile networks

When Nokia launched anyRAN almost a year ago to the day, it described it as a “revolutionary approach to helping mobile operators and enterprises choose purpose-built, hybrid, or Cloud RAN solutions regardless of business model.”

The company reaffirmed in its latest announcement that anyRAN should help to remove the complexity surrounding Cloud RAN service deployment, while ensuring openness and flexibility.

Moreover, the collaboration emphasizes the importance of artificial intelligence in the telecommunications sector. The companies state that Nvidia’s CPUs will deliver performance, efficiency and high-bandwidth connectivity benefits across Nokia’s datacenters.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, highlighted the significance of the new collaboration, stating: “This is an important collaboration with NVIDIA that will explore how artificial intelligence can play a transformative role in the future of our industry.

Uitto added: “The strength of our industry collaborations means we can drive efficiency, innovation, openness, and scale by delivering competitive advantage to operators and enterprises.”

Nvidia’s SVP of Telecom, Ronnie Vasishta, commented: “...as AI creates unprecedented transformational opportunities across industries, our collaboration with Nokia deepens AI-enabled innovation in radio access networks for improved operational efficiency in telecommunications.”