With winter dragging on across the UK, and temperatures still freezing across much of the country already, you might be looking at ways to keep your home warm.

I've recently been trying out some fantastic heaters from Dreo to keep my home office warm and toasty, and it's made working from home much more pleasant.

So if you're looking for a low-cost way to quickly heat up your working environment, this could definitely be one to check out - and what's more, it's currently 15% off at Amazon, meaning it can be yours for £118.98

Our top Dreo space heater deal

Save 15% Dreo Solaris 718 space heater: was £139 now £118 at Amazon If you're feeling the chill, this futuristic-looking heater from Dreo will help warm you up. The Solaris 718 space heater quickly and quietly heats up your room, with a multitude of levels and options controlled via remote, so you can stay snug and toasty this winter.

As opposed to smaller products, the Dreo Solaris 718 space heater is a larger and more powerful product aimed at warming up larger spaces.

Resembling a space-age dollhouse skyscraper, the Solaris 718 stands at 30 inches tall, so again could sit comfortably under a larger table or standing desk, but can also stand in the centre of a larger room - with a handy handle allowing for easy moving.

There are five levels of heat available here, each one providing a warming blast when you activate, along with the same adjustable thermostat allowing you to set a target of anywhere between 5-35 degrees. The Solaris 718 comes with a light sensor on the top to show just how warm things are getting, with five levels spanning from "cold" to "ambient" to "hot".

The Solaris 718 offers up to 120 degrees oscillation, and again is controllable via a remote, with a 12 hour timer option.

Again, it looks to stand out with its low noise levels, measured at around 25dB, making it ideal for night-time use, and an additional ECO mode allowing for handy energy savings.