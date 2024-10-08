Mysterious new LG laptop that appeared online could be unannounced 16-inch touchscreen LG Gram Pro portable workstation with Lunar Lake CPU and Wi-Fi 7

LG could be priming itself for an exciting new product launch according to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) test application documents.

Test results published online detail the specifications for an as-of-yet unknown LG laptop device. Testing was carried out by Audix Technology Corporation, an FCC authorized equipment testing firm which has previously conducted assessments on LG devices.

Details are scarce, with no concrete evidence of a product name at present, but the results do hint toward it potentially being a new LG Gram Pro portable workstation - here’s what we know so far.

Mystery device

The aforementioned documents show the mystery device will leverage Intel’s Lunar Lake Ultra 9 CPU. The Ultra 8 288V mobile processor boasts eight cores, and officially launched in September this year.

Part of the broader Ultra 9 lineup, this processor leverages the Lunar Lake architecture, boasting 12MB of L3 cache and operating at 3.3 GHz.

Elsewhere, the test application does give us an insight into the display users can expect to face in the near future, with documents detailing a 16 inch LCD panel display. In addition to this, the laptop appears to be Wi-Fi 7 capable.

In terms of storage, testing was conducted on devices using Samsung SSDs ranging from 256GB memory up to 1TB, as well as with SK hynix SSDs across the same storage ranges.

While LG is yet to confirm any details, the launch of this new mystery device would join a growing roster for LG. In early September 2024, LG unveiled the Gram Pro 16 device at IFA 2024 to capitalize on the current AI PC trend.

This marked the launch of its first notebook equipped with an Intel Core Ultra CPU from the Lunar Lake range as well as the first laptop by the company to secure Copilot+ PC status on account of its NPU being able to meet Microsoft’s minimum requirements.

Boasting an NPU capable of 48 TOPS, LG said the notebook will set a “new standard for AI PCs”

“The LG gram 16 Pro is now more efficient thanks to advanced AI functionalities such as productivity assistants, text and image creation and collaboration tools,” the company said in a launch statement. “What’s more, its extended battery life helps users handle tasks without worry.”