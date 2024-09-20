This is the world's most powerful Mini PC and I can't wait to test it: Beelink's tiny computer packs the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU and promises to deliver the GPU performance of an RTX 3050 with a whopping 50 TOPS

Chinese manufacturer Beelink has earned a reputation for producing quality mini PCs across a range of price points. The Beelink U59 is a definite standout for those looking for a budget option - in our four and a half star review we said it offered a "good feature set that might appeal to many different customers."

Beelink also offers higher-end products like the GTi Ultra, which features Intel's 12th to 14th Gen Core CPUs, with support for Beelink's exclusive eGPU solution for users requiring extra graphics power. Beelink has been developing its SER series for some time. Its most recent release was the SER8 model powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Hawk Point processor, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of storage. Priced around $650, the SER8 delivered strong performance in a compact design.

Coming up next is the SER9, the first mini PC to feature AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Strix Point CPU, paired with AMD Radeon 890M graphics. The Strix Point processor includes four Zen 5 cores, eight Zen 5c cores, and AMD’s latest RDNA 3.5 Radeon 890M integrated graphics. It also incorporates a Ryzen NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, making it ideal for AI-driven tasks. If you need extra AI functionality, the SER9 includes a built-in MIC AI chip for seamless voice recognition.

Ports galore

Design-wise, the SER9 closely mirrors its predecessor, the SER8, as well as the GTi Ultra. Although we haven’t had any confirmation, is expected to come with 32GB of LPDDR5x-7500MHz memory and an M.2 slot for PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. According to information leaked on Weibo, the mini PC will be available in four colors: Frost Silver, Flame Orange, Pine Green, and Deep Gray.

As with many mini PCs, the Beelink SER9 offers a wide range of ports. It includes a USB4 Type-C port (40 Gbps), a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (10 Gbps), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (10 Gbps), two USB 2.0 Type-A ports (480 Mbps), an HDMI 2.0 port, and a DisplayPort 1.4. There's also a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port, with two 3.5mm audio jacks for microphones and speakers. This model also includes integrated speakers.

Beelink has stated that the SER9 will be priced at $999, with shipping expected to begin in October. While initially announced for the Chinese market, the mini PC is anticipated to be available globally (eventually) through Beelink.com.

