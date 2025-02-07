Microsoft Teams is getting one of Facebook's worst features, and I can't see why you'd ever use it

More revealed on Microsoft Teams "Storyline" feature

Facebook-esque news feed would let co-workers share updates

Likes, shares, and more could all be coming to Microsoft Teams

Keeping up with all the latest updates from your colleagues and co-workers could soon be a bit more difficult to avoid thanks to a new addition apparently coming to Microsoft Teams.

A report from The Verge has claimed a full social media news feed-esque feature is coming to the video conferencing platform soon, letting users post updates, news and more, with the ability to like and share.

"Multiple sources" at Microsoft have apparently confirmed the plan, the report says, with the feature, called Storyline, currently undergoing testing within the company.

Microsoft Teams Storyline

Storyline is not a new idea, having been quietly announced at Microsoft Ignite in November 2024, with echoes actually calling back to summer 2022 as an identically-named part of Viva Engage, but the report now offers a bit more clarity on how it will actually work.

Housed within the Chat section of Microsoft Teams, users will now see the option to add a "new storyline post" alongside creating a new message or channel post.

Posts will be shared across the new Storyline tab, accessed via a user profile, with users able to follow and subscribe to updates from their co-workers, along with the ability to write comments or react using emojis.

Microsoft says the new function can be used to celebrate or recognize particular work events or anniversaries, as well as major updates from employers and co-workers alike.

“Employee communications are often scattered across multiple locations, leading to frustration, delays, and overload," Microsoft had said about the feature at Ignite 2024.

"Storyline in Teams empowers leaders to share communications with an entire company, and simplifies the ways you and your colleagues share and connect. The Storyline integration provides a new way to discover content, contribute your ideas and perspectives, and express yourself while staying in your flow of work in Teams.”

Storyline is expected to launch for a public preview in Q1 2025, but there's no concrete release date just yet.