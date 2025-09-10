Microsoft issues new hybrid policy that will see global workers in office 3 days per week
Microsoft finally updates its hybrid working policy
- Microsoft’s new global hybrid working policy is a fair compromise, at three days
- Redmond and Puget Sound workers will be the first affected workers
- Microsoft’s policy isn’t as intense as others
Microsoft Chief People Officer Amy Coleman has announced a company-wide change to in-office attendance requirements, with employees set to face a three-day mandate starting in 2026.
The change is set to roll out in a three-stage move – Puget Sound/Redmond workers will be among the first to have to comply with the three-day in-office policy from the end of February 2026.
After that, other US locations will follow suit before the change rolls out globally.
“Our goal with this change is to provide more clarity and consistency in how we come together, while maintaining the flexibility we know you value,” Coleman summarized.
Microsoft’s return-to-office (RTO) mandate affects workers living within 50 miles of a Puget Sound office, but the company has not shared any similar details for its US-wide and global employees.
For now, Puget Sound-area employees have until September 19 to file an exception.
The company is pushing better in-person collaboration, energy, empowerment and results as key drivers behind its RTO mandate. “The most meaningful breakthroughs happen when we build on each other’s ideas together, in real time,” Coleman added.
Although it may be one of the impactful policies in terms of headcount, Microsoft’s change comes several months – or more – after other giants in this space have upped their office working requirements.
Google, Meta, Dell, Intel, IBM and Zoom all offer three-day+ mandates, while Amazon asks workers to be at a company location five days per week.
Workers outside of the Puget Sound area, where Microsoft is headquartered, can expect to hear about how the change will affect them in the coming weeks and months. Planning for workers outside of the US will start in 2026.
Microsoft said it had nothing further to share with regards to its plans for US-wide and global employees at this time.
