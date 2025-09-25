Workers admit going back to the office makes sense - they just don't want to do it

Hybrid working demands are increasing as workers look for even more flexibility

“Microshifting” tackles the traditional 9-5 with more tailored working hours

Having these options is becoming crucial to attracting younger workers

New research has found workers recognize the benefits of in-person time, but they still prefer to retain flexibility and would even make sacrifices for it.

A report from Owl Labs found a large majority (93%) of UK workers agreed they would take action (such as resign) if remote or hybrid options were removed entirely.

Despite companies’ best efforts to update policies to reflect more in-person working, employees simply don’t want it. The number of candidates rejecting jobs without flexible hours has actually risen five percentage points from 39% to 44% in the past year.

Workers want remote flexibility, and that’s that

The most common routine seems to be three days per week in the office (41% of workers), with four days (27%) being the second-most popular.

It’s not just time in the office that’s up for debate, though, because many workers want even greater flexibility. Two in three (67%) are interested in “microshifting” as opposed to a linear working time (for example 9-5) so that they can work per their personal energy, responsibility or productivity patterns.

Another traditional working setup has also been questioned – a surprisingly high number (73%) of workers now see a four-day work week as an important benefit, and many would be willing to sacrifice a portion of their salary (average 8%) for this.

This is mostly felt among millennials (77%) and Gen Z (72%), with Boomers (38%) far less likely to agree. Similarly, microshifting is a younger preference.

Weishaupt added companies championing fluidity and flexibility often see the biggest productivity boosts, making it far more impactful than just improving worker morale.