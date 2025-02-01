Looking to save on energy costs? Check out these power-efficient printers
Automatic duplex printing reduces waste and saves valuable resources
Energy efficiency has become an increasingly important factor for consumers and those looking for small businesses printers alike.
As energy costs rise and environmental concerns grow, many are looking for home printers that balance performance with minimal power consumption.
Many modern printers are designed to consume minimal power in idle or sleep modes, ensuring that they remain cost-effective even during periods of inactivity.
1. Epson EcoTank ET-2800
The Epson EcoTank ET-2800 is one of the most energy-efficient printers on the market, operating at approximately 12 watts during active printing, which is relatively low compared to many other models. When in standby mode, it consumes about 1.5 watts, and in an idle state, the power usage drops to around 0.2 watts.
Moreover, the Epson EcoTank ET-2800 is ENERGY STAR certified, showing that it meets the stringent energy-saving standards established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Although the ET-2800 does not support automatic duplex printing - a function that allows for double-sided printing that saves paper and energy - it does support manual duplex printing meaning that users can print on both sides of the paper by manually flipping the pages between prints.
2. HP LaserJet MFP M140w
The HP LaserJet MFP M140w is a compact laser printer that uses HP's Auto-On/Auto-Off technology to power down when not in use, reducing standby energy consumption.
This printer consumes approximately 0.255 kWh per week under ENERGY STAR certification and 0.259 kWh per week under Blue Angel standards. This means that this printer consumes between 36 watts to 37 watts per day and 1.52 watts to 1.54 watts per hour.
However, while the M140w offers several features for convenience and efficiency, it does not support automatic duplex printing. Again, users can print double-sided documents manually, but this requires flipping the pages themselves.
3. Brother HL-L2350DW
The Brother HL-L2350DW has a power consumption that is comparatively high when printing, but when in sleep mode, it drops drastically to help reduce the overall energy consumption.
During printing this device consumes approximately 440 watts, and 42 watts when ready, but only 6.2 watts in sleep mode. In its deep sleep state, the printer uses a mere 0.6 watts, and when turned off (but still plugged in), it consumes just 0.03 watts. Compared to those above, the Brother HL-L2350DW is equipped with automatic duplex printing, enabling users to print on both sides of the paper without manual intervention.
The printer also supports fast print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, making it suitable for busy environments where efficiency is key. This printer is ENERGY STAR certified and designed to deliver high-quality, efficient performance without excessive energy use.
4. Canon PIXMA TR8620
The Canon PIXMA TR8620 is an all-in-one device that supports printing, scanning, copying, and faxing while consuming minimal power during operation.
The TR8620 operates at approximately 15 watts during printing, 1.3 watts in standby mode, and only 0.3 watts when turned off. This printer is another ENERGY STAR-certified device, supporting an automatic document feeder (ADF), which simplifies the process of scanning and copying multiple pages. In addition, it also supports automatic duplex printing.
5. Epson WorkForce WF-2850
The Epson WorkForce WF-2850 is designed to consume less power than comparable models, and comes in compact package with wireless connectivity.
It features efficient power management, consuming approximately 13 watts during active printing, 3.6 watts in ready mode, and only 0.6 watts when in sleep mode.
The WF-2850 is also ENERGY STAR certified and allows automatic duplex printing.
The benefits of energy-efficient printers
Using an energy-efficient printer provides multiple benefits, starting with cost savings. By consuming less power, these printers help lower electricity bills, making them particularly valuable for users with high print volumes. They also support environmental sustainability by reducing energy usage and, consequently, carbon emissions, aligning with green initiatives and eco-conscious goals.
Furthermore, energy-efficient printers often operate at cooler temperatures, which can enhance the durability of internal components, extending the device's lifespan. Many of these models also feature eco-capabilities, such as automatic duplex printing and reusable ink systems, further minimizing waste and promoting sustainable practices.
