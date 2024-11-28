Live Proxies is offering a 25% discount on its Individual plans this Black Friday

If you feel like your online tools just aren’t cutting it - be it for web scraping, managing multiple accounts, or simply keeping your browsing private - the solution is around the corner. And during this Black Friday sale, you can get it at a much lower price than usual.

Specifically, Live Proxies is giving a 25% discount on all its Individual plans - both metered and unmetered. The best part? If you use the TECHBLACK25 promo code, there are no limits on how many plans you can take.

Easy savings with TECHBLACK25 on Live Proxies As it happens, any of Live Proxies plans featuring rotating residential IPs and superior capabilities are available at 25% off if you use the code TECHBLACK25 - as many times as you want. This way, you can have multiple plans on standby for future deployment. Pick the rotating residential proxies plan that suits you best. Rinse and repeat - the code is reusable and lets you stock up while the sale lasts. Offer is valid up until 12 December 2024.

Live Proxies has not forgotten about its B2B clients, either.

This Black Friday, business users can take advantage of Live Proxies’ exclusive deal as well. Indeed, it includes a free 7-day trial for clients who reach out by 12 December 2024, and a 25% discount on the first three months if you buy your plan by Christmas.

Get a free 7-day trial + a 25% discount on the first three months As it happens, Live Proxies is offering its enterprise clients a rare chance to fully test out its platform. Simply head over to the Live Proxies B2B page, scroll down to the contact section, and reach out. Just make sure to mention TECHBLACK25 to unlock your free 7-day trial. After your free trial period is over, go ahead and purchase your first plan. If you do so by 25 December 2024, you will secure an exclusive discount and enjoy a handy 25% off Live Proxies’ platform during the first three months of your subscription.

Why choose Live Proxies?

Live Proxies boasts multiple reasons why its customers opt for its plans.

1. Rotating residential proxies: Getting flagged (or worse, blocked) is a thing of the past as your 100% dedicated and private IP address rotates automatically.

2. Top speeds: Lagging connections? Not with Live Proxies’ super-speedy platform and 99.99% uptime guarantee for uninterrupted online activities.

3. Global network: Proxies in multiple locations around the world bypass geographical limits and unlock global content with ease, ideal for users who seek unrestricted internet access.

Hence, taking this deal won’t just save you money, but also equip you with a hassle-free and safer online experience, whether you’re a pro at managing multiple online projects or just want to stay secure when browsing. But don’t wait too long, as the offer will be gone faster than it lets you switch proxies.