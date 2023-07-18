Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga G3 Business Laptop Review

The ThinkBook 14s Yoga G3 from Lenovo is a great middle-of-the-road laptop, perfect for business use, journalism, administrative tasks, and web work. It's lightweight, a 2-in-1 device with a touch screen and an excellent keyboard.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Generation 3 (G3) is a 14-inch 2-in-1 business laptop with a reasonable price. It sadly only has a FHD display (1920 x 1080), but for most business users, that's completely okay. This 2-in-1 laptop still packs a punch for having a sub-$900 price tag.

The machine's dual set-up means it can transform into whatever kind of device the situation warrants. I can easily annotate documents or draw diagrams just by turning the screen into tablet-view or place the keyboard underneath the screen to create a more stable surface.

Additionally, if I require a conventional laptop, it can function as a standard one. Those are only some ways I can use this laptop. There are even more that are just as beneficial for my use in the professional world, showing just how great this laptop can be for most business use.

Unboxing and First Impressions

Unboxing this laptop was nothing too out of the ordinary. I pulled the computer out of the branded box, found a charger in the box, and could boot up, sign in, install updates, and get right to work. It took no time to get to using this laptop because there's nothing complicated about it. It just works.

I love the clean metallic finish of the exterior casing. It makes this laptop feel more premium than the pricetag deems. The ThinkBook 14s Yoga G3 is also reasonably slim. Though not quite an ultrabook, it's easy to carry around from meeting to meeting or office to office.

The keyboard is also well thought out. Some smaller laptops have awkwardly spaced keys on the keyboard, which slows down the overall typing experience. Lenovo, however, chose to keep these spaced well with a great tactile response when typing.

The ports on this laptop are also something that I am pleased to see. Not just because of what is offered but where the ports are located. Granted, I wish that one of the charging options was on the right-hand side, but that's more a petty wish than an expectation or con against Lenovo.

Design and Build Quality

Specs Dimensions: 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.67in

Weight: 3.3lb

Screen Size: 14in

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Ports: 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DP/PD), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x microSD card reader, 1x headphone / mic combo

OS: Windows 11 Pro

We have seen quite a few laptops and monitors these days adopt a 16:10 aspect ratio, granting a bit more vertical space than standard 16:9. For the ThinkBook 14s Yoga G3, Lenovo chose to keep the 16:9 aspect ratio with Full HD graphics, so not 4K.

While the official resolution is not anything to jump for joy about, one nice thing is that the monitor still looks good while using it. Most business or professional users do not need expensive 4K monitors, let alone 5K and 8K monitors, since most people don't need a perfectly color-accurate display.

Lenovo chose to keep its fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device on the power button, which is not uncommon. What is unusual is that the power button for the Lenovo ThinkBook is still on the side. I don't mind it. Once I know it's there, I don't mind reaching around to the side to unlock my device. Some people may not like the placement, but it's a moot point for me.

The last thing I will mention on design is that I am happy to see Lenovo built the stylus into the laptop. The little slot the stylus goes into on the right-hand side is inconspicuous enough that you may miss it if you are not looking for it. But at the same time, it's readily available whenever needed.

In Use

During my time using this 2-in-1 laptop as my daily driver, I found myself genuinely enjoying it. The laptop is easy to carry around, it's easy to throw into a bag, it's easy to plug into a laptop docking station, and it's easy to write on as a tablet. All around, this laptop just works. It doesn't have any loud bells and whistles like other laptops I test. This one is simple, works, and works well at that.

Along those same lines of not having any flagship feature, this laptop also does not boast enormous processing power, but I had no issues while working on it.

I ran many, many tabs on Google Chrome, watched some YouTube while working, listened to Spotify, responded to emails, wrote a few reviews. I then edited some webpage content, responded to some Slack messages, performed light design work in Adobe Express, and updated some Google Sheets. Your day might look similar. And for the price, this laptop is excellent.

Final Verdict

If you are looking for the latest and greatest, other options have more flashy features. If you want a laptop with the newest flagship addition, this is not for you. But, if you are looking for a computer for a great price that you know will work, with no frills, no secret codes to get in, or retina scanning to send an email, then this 2-in-1 laptop is perfect for you.