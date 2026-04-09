John Deere agrees $99 million payout in class action lawsuit

Lawsuit covers the right to repair for farmers on their own equipment

It will also have to make its tools available to third parties for 10 years

Agricultural giant John Deere could be facing a major bill following the apparent end of a long-running lawsuit around the right to repair its farming equipment.

The company has agreed to pay a 'historic settlement' of $99 million into a fund for farms and individuals who participated in a class action lawsuit against it.

John Deere will also have to ensure its digital diagnostic, maintenance, and repair tools available to third parties for 10 years, after some farmers were reportedly forced to hack their own equipment in an attempt to solve issues.

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Right to repair

“As we continue to innovate industry leading equipment and technology solutions supported by our world-class dealer network, we are equally committed to providing customers and other service providers with access to repair resources,” said Denver Caldwell, company vice president, Aftermarket & Customer Support.

“We’re pleased that this resolution allows us to move forward and remain focused on what matters most – serving our customers.”

The payout, which still needs to be approved by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, will specifically be available for claimants involved who paid John Deere’s authorized dealers for large equipment repairs from January 2018 onwards.

It will see them recover around 26% and 53% of overcharge damages, court documents state, much higher than typical payouts from such lawsuits.