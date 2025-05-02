US DOD wants right-to-repair provisions in Army contracts to access tools, software, and technical data without IP constraints

Many military contracts include provisions that don't allow US Army to repair its own equipment

This may change thanks to a new transformation strategy

Both Republicans and Democrats have argued for the right to repair

Shockingly, under past procurement contracts, the US Army hasn’t always held the right to repair its own equipment - but both Democrats and Republicans agree this now has to change.

The US Secretary of the Army, Dan Driscoll and General Randy George, US Army Chief of staff, have issued an announcement confirming a “comprehensive transformation strategy,” which will, “reexamine all requirements and eliminate unnecessary ones, ruthlessly prioritize fighting formations to directly contribute to lethality, and empower leaders at echelon to make hard calls to ensure resources align with strategic objectives.”

The strategy, named the Army Transformation Initiative, has three sides; “deliver critical warfighting capabilities, optimize our force structure, and eliminate waste and obsolete programs.”

A point of contention

This change is part of a broader effort being implemented by current Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who released a memo encouraging the US to “transform at an accelerated pace by divesting outdated, redundant, and inefficient programs, as well as restructuring headquarters and acquisition systems.”

Hegseth urges the US Army to “Identify and propose contract modifications for right to repair provisions where intellectual property constraints limit the Army's ability to conduct maintenance and access the appropriate maintenance tools, software, and technical data - while preserving the intellectual capital of American industry,” as well as to “seek to include right to repair provisions in all existing contracts and also ensure these provisions are included in all new contracts.

Firms holding government contracts like Lockheed Martin and Boeing often use expensive equipment and installers in order to repair and service broken parts, but this initiative would enable military professionals to print 3D spares in the field and install them more cheaply and quickly.

The Register outlines a nomination hearing in which Senator Elizabeth Warren gave an example of the Army needing a new safety clip cover, which the contracted supplier quoted $20 per clip and months in manufacturing time.

"Now, thankfully, the Army had managed to keep right-to-repair restrictions out of this contract and was able to 3D-print the part in less than an hour for a total cost of 16 cents," Warren confirmed.