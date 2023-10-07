I’ve worked from home for a decade — Here are 11 cheap early Amazon Prime Day WFH deals that I recommend and my favorite is the mouse jiggler

Amazon October Prime Day is only a few days away, and already the world’s largest online retailer has started to discount a lot of products. As a thrifty bargain hunter, I am interested only in the best value for money deals and I’ve sifted through hundreds of offers to find the best ones for those - like me - who work from home permanently.

I actually own one of them (the cheapest item below), which I use religiously every single working day. Even if you’re a hybrid worker, a part-time member of the WFH tribe, these deals could make you more productive and enhance your quality of life at home for not a lot of money.

Bear in mind that the discounts will only get better over the next few days as we approach Amazon's Big Deal Days (AKA October Prime Day), so bookmark TechRadar and visit us often as our team will guide you through the entire sales event.

Amazon Prime Day WFH sale — Top Deals

MDHand Laptop stand for desk: was $10.99 now $5.49 @ Amazon

I have had one of these for well over a year now and despite its rudimentary design, the MDHAND laptop stand has been a godsend. It is compact, affordable, solid (thanks to its metal construction), easy to assemble and does its job very well. Its biggest selling point, for me, was its ability to hold the laptop at 75 degrees, elevating my laptop display up to the level of my monitor. It is compatible with laptops with up to 14-inch display and is available in black or silver. Oh, and at just over $5 at the time of writing, it has to be one of my best thrifty tech purchases ever.

Powrui surge protector power strip: was $19.99 now $9.98 @ Amazon

With more than 11,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars, Powrui is one of the best selling surge protectors/power strips on Amazon, so don’t let its cheap price (less than $10 at the time of writing) fool you. It has eight plugs and four USB connectors (including a Type-C) one. It is designed in such a way that each plug has ample wiggling space. You can wall mount it and the heavy duty extension cable is six feet long - a longer but more expensive model is also available. Just bear in mind that this item has a maximum power rating of 1250W (120v, 10A) so do not connect any power hungry devices (fridge, air conditioner, toaster etc).

MLSAC Mouse Jiggler: was $19.99 now $11.99 @ Amazon

I won’t explore the many reasons you may want to keep your computer awakened but many employees (and home workers) will appreciate this mouse jiggler (otherwise known as an automatic mouse mover). Unlike others on the market, this one doesn’t need any driver and works even on locked down computer. Shame it doesn’t use a battery though; as you still need to connect it to a power supply. It is quiet as well and, according to the manufacturer, is 100% undetectable by IT administrators. I think the jury iss till out there for that claim. Best of all though, it costs only $11.99, the cheapest out there.

Tushguard office chair cushion: was $24.99 now $14.99 @ Amazon

The best selling product in Amazon’s office furniture and accessories category is an office chair seat cushion, currently 40% down and on sale for $14.99. It is made of memory foam which allows it to perfectly mold your curves and, according to the description, provide with support for your coccyx and relieve the hip pressure caused by sitting down for long period. It does the job on chairs with hard sitting area (think hardwood) and there’s even a built-in handle to allow the user to move the cushion at will. Clever! An extra large model is available for those with bigger backside.

Insignia 32-inch Fire TV: was $149 now $79.99 @ Amazon

Amazon sells what is probably the cheapest 32-inch monitor/screen on the market right now in the guise of the NS-32F201NA23. Having a large secondary display - even a low resolution one - is something that hybrid workers will appreciate, especially when wall mounted. Beyond its traditional use as a TV, this Insignia TV doubles as an Alexa device so you can use it to control third party devices (e.g. a lock or a light bulb). It has three HDMI port, a USB one and even an Ethernet connector. And yes, you will be able to cast to it to transform it into a wireless display. Not bad at all for $79.99.

Bonsaii A4 paper shredder: was $44.99 now $39.99 @ Amazon

Identity theft is a reality for millions of people and one way to mitigate this risk is by using a paper shredder to destroy confidential documents and paperwork. The Bonsaii C234-A caught my attention because it is the cheapest automatic model that does micro cut (rather than cross cut) adding an extra layer of security. That means shredding the paper in tiny 4 x 12mm. It comes with a portable handle - great for storing it when not in use - and can shred up to six sheets of paper at a time. Can you get a better deal for $39.99?

Blisstrends under desk foot rest: was $29.99 now $19.54 @ Amazon

Sales of foot rests have exploded during the lockdown and with good reason. Unless you’re an adept of standing desks, being sat and working on a chair with your feet on an ergonomic foot rest is blissful (note to manufacturers, make one that warms up and you’ve got a winner). The current best selling unit is the BlissTrends, which at the time of writing comes with a 35% discount and thousands of positive reviews. Its height can be adjusted and it is easy to clean plus it can be used upside down and even as a pillow for your lower back. At least one reviewer claimed that it is like a Tempur-Pedic mattress for your feet. A bargain for $19.99.

Placoot office chair mat: was $26.99 now $19.99 @ Amazon

If you have an office chair with caster wheels, getting a mat to protect your floor is one of the smartest and cheapest moves you can do to enhance your working experience. I vote for Placoot, a 55”x35” gray polyester mat which should be more durable compared to the transparent or translucent plastic ones. Designed to be used on a hard floor one, it can be stuck down - thanks to a reusable glue - which helps with cleaning and normal everyday usage plus it is quieter than hard plastic ones. Expect tear and wear regardless of the material you use (even if it is plexiglas).

Alera ALE office desk hutch: was $89.99 now $46.32 @ Amazon

If you have desk and reasonably small monitors, a desk hutch should be high on your list as it can help create storage space above your monitor(s) in an area that could have been otherwise lost. Hutches unfortunately tend to be quite expensive unless you DIY your way but I found a freestanding one for a mere $46.32 on Amazon. The Alera ALE open office desk hutch has a contemporary design and comes with two doors. It can fit on tabletops as narrow as 60-inch. Just make sure you secure it on your desk surface using clamps or something else.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $29.99 @ Amazon

Right now, Amazon is selling Blink Video Doorbell at half price, down from $59.99 to $29.99. It is perhaps the easiest way to add a video doorbell to one’s property. Its full HD video camera works during the day and there’s an infrared HD night vision option. It doesn’t require electrical wiring as it uses two batteries; just remember that you will need a separate Sync Module to get on-demand features such as the ability to record footage. You can still get up to five minutes of live view streaming. It’s basic but it does its job, for a mere $29.99