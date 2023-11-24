I found the fastest laptop under $400 and it’s my Black Friday favorite — little-known HP 10-core Core i5 notebook gets a massive $470 discount

HP laptop 15t-fd000 Was $819.99 Now $349.99 at HP

Save $470 You will not get a better laptop deal for less than $350 (or even $400). If you do, let me know and I’d be more than happy to give you a mention on this page (and replace my offer with yours). The cherry on the icing is the Core i5-1335U CPU which has 10 cores and runs on a capable Iris Xe Graphics.

Whether you’re looking for a business laptop or one to do programming, this HP Laptop 15t is the one to beat.

I spent hours looking for that sweet spot laptop, the one that delivers maximum power for minimal investment and this is it. At $349.99, down from $819.99 (a saving of $470), this is the best value-for-money laptop I could find.

With just a few hours left before Black Friday 2023 ends, this is the laptop you should get for most casual tasks that require a bit of oomph. You'll also be able to upgrade the laptop by adding more memory (it supports dual channel) and extra storage as well with the CPU being the bit that’s not upgradable.

The current model has an HD display, which is an aberration in this day and age but not a real problem if, like me, you use a portable monitor or an external 4K monitor.

Upgrading to a full HD display for another $30 makes sense (touch screen is also an option). Elsewhere, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD should be enough for casual users. You can double both for another $110.

I like the fact that there’s a full HD webcam with two speakers, a numeric keypad and a backlit keyboard - a rarity at this price point. The 41WHr battery is a bit on the lighter side and I don’t expect the laptop to last more than six hours. It runs on Window 11 Home and there will be some bloatware installed as HP mentions something about a security software trial.

One last thing worth mentioning is the fact that the laptop comes with a one-year warranty. You can also extend it to up to three years for another $54, which is a worthy investment in my opinion.