Hurry! Apple Mac Studio just hit its lowest price ever with £200 off but it won't last forever

The Apple Mac Studio is the ultimate creative workstation, and while it won’t be for everyone - the power it offers is beyond what most people require - we’re big fans. It delivers the same level of performance previously found in desktop Mac Pros, but packed into a small, sleek body that looks not unlike a Mac mini.

If you were to buy a brand new Mac Studio from Apple, you’d be looking at spending a small fortune. The version powered by an M3 Ultra chip, with 96GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, will set you back £4,199. The Apple M4 Max version, with 36GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD, is £2,099.

Now, Currys is currently selling an Apple Mac Studio with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just £1,299.97. We should point out that this model is powered by an M2 Max chip, but while that might be an older generation, it’s still a very capable machine.

Today's best Apple Mac Studio deal

Apple Mac Studio (M2): was £1,499.97 now £1,299.97 at Currys Mobile The Mac Studio with M2 Max delivers serious performance in a compact form, ideal for creative professionals and developers. Featuring up to 12 CPU cores, 30 GPU cores, and 32GB of unified memory, it handles demanding workflows with ease. At this price, it's definitely worth your attention.

In our original review from late 2023, we described the Mac Studio with M2 Max as a compact powerhouse that offers impressive performance without the Mac Pro’s high price tag. At the time it was priced at $1,999 / £2,099 / AU$3,299.

The entry model includes a 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 32GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD. It outperformed the top-spec Mac mini at the time and will suit demanding creative and professional workflows.

With its sleek aluminum chassis, quiet fans, excellent port selection, and support for high-speed connectivity like Wi-Fi 6E and PCIe SSDs, it's an outstanding entry in Apple’s desktop lineup.

We've since reviewed the Apple Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) if you want to see how that model compares.

For a different, but equally fair comparison, you might want to look at a new Mac mini - the modern equivalent of which is powered by an Apple M4 Pro chip with 24GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD.

In our Mac mini M4 review, we gave this portable PC a much-coveted five stars – that's how good it is. If you buy it direct from Apple, you'd expect to pay £1,399, which is £100 more than the powerful Mac Studio from Currys.

If you're still on the fence and want to explore other options then check out our best computer and best gaming PC guides.