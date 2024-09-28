HPE's tiny, new 64-core AMD EYPC server can support three GPUs, six SSDs — but don't expect to play Black Myth: Wukong smoothly

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has launched the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server aimed at the retail, manufacturing, and telecommunications sectors, designed primarily for deployment in environments such as factories, clinics, and remote sites, where high-performance computing and real-time data processing are important.

HPE says its 2U form factor edge computing server operates more quietly than those typically found in data centers, making it suitable for environments where noise control is essential. It’s powered by low-wattage 4th Generation AMD EPYC 8004 (Siena) Zen4c processors, with 8 to 64 cores, and supports up to 768GB of DDR5 memory.

It comes with three PCIe Gen 5 slots that can be used for GPUs or accelerator cards for AI, machine learning, and analytics workloads. Storage options include up to six EDSFF hot-pluggable drives or two SFF drives, offering up to 92TB of capacity. Additionally, the server includes four USB 3.2 ports, one display port, and various network interfaces that can support speeds up to 25GB/s.

Perfect fit for the edge

HPE says that the ProLiant DL145 Gen11 can operate in harsh conditions, tolerating temperatures up to 55°C and featuring redundant power supplies to improve reliability. The server is compliant with TAA standards and meets NEBS L3 certification for telecommunications.

The server integrates with HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management for zero-touch deployment and remote management. The company says that this simplifies server setup for non-technical staff while still allowing IT teams to maintain centralized control over distributed environments.

“The HPE ProLiant DL145 is a perfect fit for the edge: rugged and compact in size, with quiet acoustics and power efficiency that puts a lot of processing power in small spaces, all with the ability to ensure high performance both today and in the future as customer needs evolve,” said Krista Satterthwaite, SVP & General Manager, HPE Compute.

