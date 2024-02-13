Google Meet has a new "Companion Mode" to bring you closer to your teammates — even if you're dialling in by phone

A new update to Google Meet on mobile is looking to help disconnected workers and teams across the globe feel closer together.

The video conferencing platform has announced it is bringing its “Companion Mode” second screen tool to the Meet app for Android and iOS devices.

The company says the launch will offer a, "quick, light-weight way to participate in meetings without opening a laptop" giving more flexibility to the way users work and meet even when on the move.

Google Meet Companion Mode for mobile

Already launched on the web version of Google Meet, as well as the company's Nest Hub Max device, Companion Mode offers a range of useful functions and actions for those looking to engage with calls, even when they only have a mobile device to hand.

This includes being able to share an emoji reaction without interrupting the speaker, raising your hand to indicate that you’d like to speak, turning on captions, sending chat messages, and viewing and zooming in on any presented content to follow on your device.

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

"Companion mode in Google Meet is designed to seamlessly connect those in meeting rooms with their remote teammates, giving everyone access to interactive features and controls, while leveraging the best of in-room audio and video conferencing capabilities," the company wrote in a Google Workspace Updates blog post announcing the launch.

It adds that Companion Mode can be particularly useful when meeting in locations where space is limited, such as cramped meeting rooms, or as a more discreet way to dial in to large in-person meetings, such as all-hands or town halls.

Companion Mode for Android and iOS is available now to all Google Workspace customers, as well as Google Workspace Individual customers and users with personal Google accounts, with no extra admin controls or functions needed. It will be enabled by default, with users able to join a meeting using companion mode from the green room.