Google Domains saw major fall in customers following Squarespace sale

Following its Squarespace takeover in the final months of 2023 and the subsequent shutdown of Google Domains, the business saw a substantial drop in customers, according to a new report by Domain Name Wire.

The figures cited reveal a 24% decrease in the number of domains registered in the month before the takeover, compared with the month that keys changed hands.

The precise reason for such a dropoff is unclear, and a longer-term look at the figures this time next year may be more appropriate, but for now, some have speculated that the allure of a big brand could be at play.

Squarespace Domains losing Google Domains customers

Customers who previously sourced their domains from Google were likely to have been using their own pick of web host, but now that the business comes under the Squarespace brand, domain buyers could be more likely to source their domain from their website platform rather than one of a rival company, in a bid to simplify billing and potentially attract a discount.

The takeover was also a time for competition to try to attract new customers. For example, WordPress announced a scheme to support ex-Google Domains customers to transfer for free.

Overall, the same report reveals that Squarespace sold around 8.1 million .com domains up until August 2023, ranking it in fifth place behind GoDaddy, Newfold Digital, Tucows, and Namecheap.

TechRadar Pro has asked Squarespace for a comment or to add further context, but we have not received an immediate response. Any update will be posted here.