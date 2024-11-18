Get a Free SEO Consultation (worth $300) with SEMrush PRO

Topping the search engine result takes a lot of hard work, so you need all the help you can get. SEMrush gives you the right SEO tools to get your SEO growth going with a FREE $300 SEO consultation when you subscribe to SEMrush PRO for one month.

This offer is already ongoing and will end on December 3, 2024, let this Black Friday offer be your SEO shortcut to making waves online. Tailored to your specific needs, whether you’re just starting in the SEO strategizing game or getting yourself familiar with SEMrush, it is valid for new and free users only.

Free 1-hour consultation call with SEMrush PRO Googling ‘SEO tips’ might work for some, but if you truly want your website to stand out, you’ll want to hear the guidance of SEMrush’s partner agency (an award-winning international firm). As soon as you take the offer, you’ll receive a short and simple questionnaire about your business.

How does the consultation works?

Fill out the questionnaire so the agency can carry out all the necessary prep work to tailor the consultation call to your operations. Next, you’ll receive an invitation for a one-hour one-on-one call (according to your time zone) with an SEO expert who will inform you about any gaps in your SEO strategy and reveal hidden opportunities.

By the end of the conversation, you’ll have an insightful and actionable game plan custom-made for you and your business - complete with detailed steps and best practices to grow your presence in the digital sphere.

Finally, the expert will answer any questions you might have and show you how to use SEMrush to achieve your goals. This way, you’ll be set up for success in enhancing your online visibility right from day one.

Why SEMrush?

A Swiss Army knife for all things digital marketing, SEMrush PRO has everything you need to boost your game, including in the areas of SEO, PPC, social media, and content marketing. With this comprehensive toolkit and expert consultation, you’ll be equipped to not just appear in search results but to stand out.

From November 11 to December 3, this Black Friday deal is available to new and free SEMrush users. All you need to do is head over here, and you’ll be well on your way to tackling all the SEO requirements you have in no time with a powerful game plan and expert guidance.