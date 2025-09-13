Get 25% off Webshare proxies with high-speed secure access from 195+ countries

Having access to a web proxy is a great addition for any organization in any industry. It can give you peace of mind in terms of content filtering, access control, increased security and privacy, or simply optimizing bandwidth and caching. In almost any situation, a web proxy can jump into action.

So, if you’re a first-time seeker of a web proxy service, you’ll appreciate what Webshare, one of the best web proxies in the business, has in store for you.

We’re talking about a massive, time-limited 25% discount reserved exclusively for new customers.

New Webshare customers can enjoy 25% off their first order, no matter the plan size - a modest starter package of 100 proxies or if you're scaling up with tens of thousands.

Why we love Webshare?

Thanks to being both adaptable and affordable, Webshare has already carved out a reputation for itself as an ideal solution for small businesses and bootstrapped projects.

Its unlimited free trial allows you to learn how proxies work, and a small project can be up and running without spending a dime.

But this experience isn’t exclusive to small-time users, nor does it lock you in with one particular plan. Scaling up is available through tons of options on the table, ranging from $7 per GB all the way up to enterprise-level web scraping operations with up to 300GB of bandwidth for $13,500 per month.

And for every new account, Webshare automatically throws in a free basic plan. It bestows you with access to 10 shared datacenter proxies, as well as 1GB of bandwidth per month, no payment or credit card details required.

On top of pricing flexibility and scaling support, Webshare offers lots of other features. Examples include dedicated proxy servers, handy browser extensions, and a clean, intuitive dashboard that turns proxy management into a walk in the park - especially for a newcomer in the web proxy world.