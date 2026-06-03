Future-proof your PC for under $90 — Thermaltake's Toughpower PF3 PSU lets you power today's PC hardware and tomorrow's upgrades with this limited-time deal

Modern high-end PCs place enormous demands on their power supplies, especially when paired with powerful graphics cards and the latest processors. A quality PSU doesn't just provide enough wattage, it delivers stable power, improves efficiency, reduces cable clutter, and ensures your system is ready for future upgrades.

Thermaltake's Toughpower PF3 1050W is currently discounted to $90 (was $140) at Newegg. That's a sizable discount on an 80 Plus Platinum-rated power supply and one of the lowest prices I've ever seen it priced at.

The headline feature is the combination of high output and premium efficiency. With 1050W of available power and an 80 Plus Platinum certification, the PF3 is well suited to demanding gaming rigs, creator workstations, and enthusiast builds packed with power-hungry components.

Today's top power supply deal