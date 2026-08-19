From experimentation to execution: why AI in B2B marketing must now prove commercial value

Every year, marketing teams are expected to deliver more. Marketing leaders are under growing pressure to prove the return on investment they deliver and demonstrate the value they bring to the business.

At the same time, budgets remain tight, sales cycles are getting longer, and more people are becoming involved in buying decisions.

Against that backdrop, many organizations have turned to AI to automate routine tasks, analyze market and audience data and support content creation.

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But as adoption matures, the conversation is now moving from experimentation to execution.

Khalid Aziz Social Links Navigation B2B Marketing Director for Canon UK & Ireland.

According to recent UK government research, whilst 41% of businesses are now using AI technology, only 21% have integrated AI into their existing business systems, showing that while there’s been real progress, we're still in the early stages.

The next challenge is not over-use, but shallow use. That means moving beyond isolated use cases and embedding AI into everyday marketing workflows, equipping people with the skills to use it effectively and focusing on the commercial outcomes it helps deliver.

An important part of this is ensuring humans remain at the core. Ultimately, AI should enhance human capability, not the other way around. This is particularly important when it comes to the creativity, storytelling and decision-making at the heart of marketing.

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Looking beyond isolated use cases

The shift from AI experimentation to execution requires organizations to look beyond familiar use cases and think more strategically about where AI can create commercial value.

Rather than treating AI as a standalone capability to simply improve efficiency, marketers should be looking at where it can support existing workflows across the entire marketing function - from campaign planning and content creation through to new lead generation, sales enablement, measurement and reporting.

One of the biggest barriers is that people tend to rely on what they already know. That's why ongoing training and development are so important. Helping marketing teams understand where AI genuinely adds value and giving them the confidence to apply it in new ways are what will allow organizations to move beyond isolated use cases and deliver stronger commercial outcomes.

Execution for commercial outcomes

As AI becomes embedded across the marketing function, success will depend less on adopting the technology itself and more on how effectively teams apply it to core business objectives. While use cases continue to evolve, marketing leaders should focus on three priorities to deliver the greatest impact.

First, AI should drive efficiency with a goal to shorten sales cycles. It should be viewed as a tool that removes friction from the customer journey to accelerate the flow of opportunities through the funnel.

Beyond just task automation, marketing teams should be focusing on how their use of AI is delivering faster decision-making, more relevant customer engagement and stronger alignment between marketing and sales - ultimately helping organizations reduce sales cycle length and bring revenue forward.

Second, as AI-powered search experiences increasingly influence how buyers discover information, producing more content is no longer enough. Brands must focus on creating high-quality, differentiated and authoritative content that AI systems are more likely to surface and reference. This means going a step further than using prompts in chatbots and using AI to uncover audience insights, scale ideation and optimize formats.

Finally, marketing teams should leverage AI’s ability to collect actionable insights from large volumes of data and predictive analytics into emerging trends to streamline reporting and measurement processes. Automated dashboards and lead scoring can provide near real-time visibility into performance, enabling leaders to make faster, more informed decisions and keep teams aligned against shared objectives.

In an environment where budgets are under constant scrutiny, robust measurement frameworks will be critical to demonstrating marketing's contribution to business outcomes.

AI should enhance human capability, not the other way around

It is important to remember that human creativity remains essential for developing original perspectives, compelling storytelling and genuine brand distinction. Organizations that combine AI efficiency with human expertise will be best positioned to maintain visibility and relevance in an increasingly AI-mediated digital landscape.

This starts with ongoing training and development, and creating an environment where employees feel confident experimenting, sharing knowledge and executing new capabilities. As AI becomes embedded across the entire workflow, strong leadership and collaboration across marketing, sales and the wider business will be just as important as the technology itself, helping teams apply AI consistently, securely and strategically.

The organizations seeing the greatest success will be those that build AI around their people, rather than expecting people to adapt to AI. When organizations combine the right technology with ongoing training, cross-functional collaboration and clear governance, AI becomes much more than an efficiency tool. It becomes something that enables employees to apply greater creativity, judgement and commercial thinking, while ensuring implementation remains responsible and aligned to broader business goals.

Looking ahead

The conversation around AI has moved past experimentation and is now about getting the balance right - moving beyond shallow, task-based use of AI and embedding it strategically across marketing in ways that deliver measurable commercial value, without overusing it or losing the human qualities that customers value most.

Looking ahead, UK Government research shows that 59% of organizations planning further AI investment intend to embed AI into their existing tools and systems over the next 12 months, while 42% also plan to invest in workforce reskilling and development.

Ultimately, the organizations that pull ahead won't necessarily be those investing in the most technology, but those that invest in their people. This means helping teams understand where AI genuinely adds value, and ensuring it compliments commercial thinking, continuous learning and human creativity, rather than replaces it.

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