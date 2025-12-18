If you’re in the market for an affordable everyday laptop or something reliable for students, this Asus Vivobook 15 deal at Currys for £199 is hard to ignore.

That price has dropped from £349, making it one of the cheapest full Windows 11 laptops with a modern Intel Core i3 processor right now.

At the heart of the Vivobook 15 is Intel’s Core i3-1215U, a 12th-gen chip with six cores that’s well suited to day-to-day tasks. Web browsing with dozens of tabs, Microsoft Word and Excel, video streaming, online learning platforms, and light photo work are all well within its comfort zone.

This is not a Chromebook or a cut-down Windows S-mode device. You’re getting full Windows 11, which matters if school software, legacy apps, or proper desktop multitasking are required.

Today's best Asus Vivobook 15 laptop deal

Save 43% (£150) Asus Vivobook 15: was £349 now £199 at Currys This 15-inch Windows laptop pairs a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 with 8GB RAM and a Full HD display, making it well suited to schoolwork, browsing, and everyday tasks. Solid battery life, modern connectivity, and a proper keyboard make it a practical alternative to Chromebooks.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display (1920 x 1080) offers plenty of space for documents, research, and split-screen work, while the anti-glare coating makes it easier to use under bright lights.

Colour coverage is modest, but that’s expected in this class and fine for schoolwork, writing, and general use.

You also get 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which helps keep things running smoothly, and a 128GB SSD for fast boot times and app loading.

Storage is the main compromise here of course, but cloud storage and external drives can easily fill the gap for students. Battery life is rated at up to 12 hours, making it suitable for a full work, school or college day without constantly hunting for a charger.

Vivobook 15 has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, multiple USB-A ports, HDMI, and a headphone jack. The keyboard and precision trackpad are designed for long typing sessions, and there’s a privacy shutter on the HD webcam, which parents will appreciate.

At £199, this deal makes the Vivobook 15 a practical school laptop, a first computer for students, or a low-cost Windows machine for everyday home use.

It’s not flashy, but for the money it offers amazing value without cutting corners where it counts.

For more productivity laptops, check out our roundup of the best business laptops, and the best laptops for students.