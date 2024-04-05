Firewalla unveils the world's most affordable 10-gigabit smart firewall — ready for next-gen Wi-Fi 7 and high-speed fiber networks, but a price increase is expected soon

Firewalla makes configurable hardware firewalls that connect to your router, providing protection for your home or business against various network and internet threats.

The company has announced the pre-sale of Firewalla Gold Pro, the newest and most powerful addition to the "Gold" product line. Touted as the world’s most affordable 10-gigabit smart firewall, this device is designed to be compatible with the next-generation Wi-Fi 7 and high-speed 5 and 10-gigabit ISP fiber networks.

The Gold Pro features two 10-gigabit and two 2.5-gigabit Ethernet interfaces, which provide network segmentation and redundancy. The device is powered by a quad-core Intel processor and 8GB of RAM, allowing it to scale with growing networks.

Available to pre-order

The 10-gigabit ports can be used for both WAN and LAN and users can segment their network with VLANs running at 10 gigabits or connect one port to a 10-gigabit Wi-Fi 7 access point and another to a high-speed switch. The firewall supports VPNs at speeds over 2GB, ensuring a fast and secure network experience, even on the go.

“Our dedicated community is always pushing for a better network at higher speeds. The Gold Pro makes it possible to protect their homes and offices at future speeds, without monthly fees,” said Jerry Chen, founder of Firewalla. “As small businesses upgrade their infrastructure and consumers adopt faster offerings from their ISPs, the Gold Pro gives them unmatched visibility and protection for the next generation of networks.”

The Firewalla Gold Pro is currently available for pre-sale at a price of $789 with early buyers receiving an additional six months of warranty. Shipping is expected to start in early November, with a price increase likely closer to the shipping date.

