Fastest ever ultrabook laptop available for preorder: It weighs under 1kg, has a CPU faster than AMD's Ryzen 9 5900HX, sports Windows 11 Pro and costs less than you think

When it comes to buying a business laptop, most people have three main requirements – as fast as possible, as light as possible, and as affordable as possible. MSI’s Prestige 13 AI EVO 13.3" ultrabook laptop ticks all of those boxes. The new device, touted as the fastest ultrabook laptop ever, is just 0.67in thin and weighs less than 1kg (2.18lbs), making it one of the lightest in its class.

The MSI Prestige 13 AI EVO comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (Meteor Lake) processor, which outperforms AMD's Ryzen 9 5900HX – no mean feat – and Intel Arc Graphics. This means it can handle the most demanding tasks with ease, making it an ideal choice for business and creative professionals alike.

The ultrabook boasts a 13.3-inch QHD+ OLED display (2880x1800), and is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Advanced hardware tuning

In terms of ports, the Prestige 13 AI EVO offers one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C, and one HDMI 2.1. It also features a headphone jack, a Micro SD card reader, a full HD IR webcam, and a fingerprint reader.

For wireless connectivity, it uses the now certified Wi-Fi 7 standard, which is 2.4x faster than the 2.4 Gbps speeds of Wi-Fi 6/6E, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Prestige 13 AI EVO design is not only lightweight but also sleek and stylish. It has a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis available in Pure White or Stellar Gray, a backlit keyboard, and a large touchpad.

The "AI" in its name comes from the MSI AI Engine, an intelligent technology designed to offer advanced automatic tuning. This feature isn't available out of the box but will be delivered through an update in the coming months.

Despite the high-end specs, the MSI Prestige 13 AI EVO 13.3” is affordably priced and can be pre-ordered through Newegg now for just $1,299.