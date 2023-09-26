The laptop that weighs less than the Apple iPad Pro tablet has been refreshed — shame no one noticed
Fujitsu’s LIFEBOOK WU-X/H1 weighs just 689g, still making it one of the lightest laptops ever
Fujitsu’s parent company Lenovo has released a new model of the laptop TechRadar Pro previously branded the ‘world’s lightest laptop’ – but, like it’s predecessor – it’ll only be sold in Asia.
Strating from 154,800 yen (roughly $1,040) the Fujitsu Lifebook WU-X/H1 is a successor to the Lifebook WU-X/G2, released in August 2022, and weighs roughly 30g heavier.
The previous model came in at just 634g, making it not only ridiculously light – but lighter even than Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which weighs 682g.
The world’s lightest laptop currently on sale
There are a number of reasons why it can be considered up there with some of the best enterprise laptops right now, including its versatility and connectivity options. But its extreme lightness is its biggest selling point by some distance.
The latest in Fujitsu’s Lifebook family weighs only 7g heavier at 689g, but this is still nothing to scoff at. It comes in much lighter than the device we previously considered the lightest on sale right now – the Fujitsu FMV UH-X 4ZR1L13925. This machine weighs 868g.
Elsewhere, the Lifebook UH-X/H1 is sold with an Intel Core i7-1355U processor alongside Intel Iris X graphics. The 14-inch device also comes with up to 32GB RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD (PCIe) storage.
It boasts great connectivity options, too, with a Wi-Fi 6E compatible network card, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and a number of ports including microSD, two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) ports, DisplayPort, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI, and RJ-45 Ethernet port, alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack.
It has a lifespan of approximately 11 hours, according to the manufacturer, and charges up to 100% in just over two hours.
By all accounts, it’s an extremely versatile and solid machine for professionals and hybrid workers. The only catch is, like many of Lenovo’s other products, it’s only available for purchase in East Asia. It’s probably for that reason that news of its emergence has been relatively subdued.
