Lenovo quietly launched the world’s lightest laptop but it won’t sell it outside Asia

The world’s lightest 13.3-inch enterprise laptops is also one of the most difficult to get your hands on thanks to Lenovo’s decision to only market the device in Singapore and Japan.

Marketed under the Fujitsu brand, parent company Lenovo slipped out the FMV UH-X series without much commotion just four months ago. This is something we can barely believe given how much potential is packed into such a light package, with the lightest model of the three – the snappily-named 4ZR1L13925 – weighing just 868g.

While the FMV UH-X 4ZR1L13925 is certainly the world’s lightest 13.3-inch laptop available right now, it doesn’t hold the all-time record for the lightest laptop in the world. That belongs to a 2018 predecessor, the FMV UH-X 4ZR0X81523, which weighed 778g.

The current UH-X series, completed with the 888g 4ZR1L13926 and 918g 4ZR1L13927, is engineered with a magnesium chassis that’s been put through its paces with rigorous MIL-STD shock and vibration tests, Lenovo claims.

The 886g model is only fitted with an Intel Core i5-1335U chip, but you can upgrade to an Intel Core i7-1360P processor in the two heavier models. All iterations are paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

We’re also astonished with the breadth of ports the manufacturer offers, with the FMV UH-X series including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, HDMI, microSD and an Ethernet RJ-45 port. All this comes despite its weight and up to 17.3mm thickness (with the slimmest model measuring 15.8mm).

This comes alongside a battery life of up to 16.5 hours, based on Lenovo’s claims, as well as fast-charging that can power the machine to 80% charge in an hour. The manufacturer has also packed the FMV UH-X devices with business-minded features including AI noise reduction and AI camera effects, alongside a webcam shutter to boost privacy and a fingerprint scanner, compatible with Windows Hello.

You can currently purchase the machine through regional suppliers Lazada and Shoppee, with these three devices available for between $1,799 and $2,199. This is roughly in line with how much you’d expect to pay for the likes of the HP Elite Dragonfly G3.