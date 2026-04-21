Explaining AMD gear modes and why they’re important for intensive workloads

When it comes to system performance, stability and compatibility, it is essential to understand how gear modes work. It is gear modes that are responsible for defining the speed ratio between a CPUs integrated memory controller (IMC) and system RAM.

Intel has its own gear modes to manage super-fast memory speeds but, in this article, we’re looking specifically at how AMD gear modes work and why DDR5-6000 is often called the sweet spot.

Iwona Zalewska Social Links Navigation Regional Director for UK & Ireland and DRAM Business Manager for the EMEA Region at Kingston Technology.

AMD Gear Modes are the clock speed ratios of the integrated memory controller (IMC) inside the CPU to the clock speed of the memory modules.

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