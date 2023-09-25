Evernote users are apparently being forced onto more expensive plans without them knowing

Some Evernote users are being transferred from legacy plans to more expensive subscriptions, according to comments on Reddit spotted by The Verge .

One Reddit user said that their account had been upgraded from Evernote Plus to Evernote Personal, a change they were only aware of after spotting a “Welcome to Evernote Personal” banner in Evernote.

Another user commented of the same problem, noting that their subscription had increased from $79 per year for Plus, to $159 for Personal.

Is Evernote charging more for subscriptions?

Other users took to the platform to share that their Plus subscriptions remained unchanged and that they were still expecting to pay what they had done previously.

Among the discussion were suggestions that some users were considering downgrading to the free tier, or moving to other popular note-taking apps like Notion, which has proven popular on social media platforms recently with creators promoting the app.

The original post has since been updated: “Evernote has responded saying that my account was changed in error and I was being converted back to Plus. I checked and I’m on Plus again.”

TechRadar Pro asked Evernote to confirm whether this is an error that is affecting users of legacy accounts or whether it has plans to transfer users to its current tiers, but the company did not immediately respond.

The popular note-taking app was acquired by Italian firm Bending Spoons earlier this year, before later confirming it would be relocating to Europe, leaving a trail of redundancies behind it across the US.