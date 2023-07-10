Evernote is laying off staff and relocating to Europe

Top note-taking app Evernote has confirmed mass layoffs across its US locations as it plans to move all company operations to Europe following its acquisition by Italian firm Bending Spoons earlier this year.

The company gave no indication of this move that is expected to affect families across its American regions neither in its official acquisition announcement nor in a letter from Bending Spoons CEO Luca Ferrari earlier this year.

Layoff communication to employees came on July 5, a week and a half after the June 23 announcement that most Evernote operations would be transferred to Europe.

Evernote moves to Europe

An official company blog post confirms: “This transition required that most of our Chile- and US-based employees be laid off.”

Proclaiming a commitment to help laid-off workers, Evernote said:

“In most cases, this package includes 16 weeks of salary, up to one year of health insurance coverage, and a performance bonus, paid pro-rata as if the year-end performance targets have already been achieved.”

Looking ahead, the company said that the remaining workers “will be in an ideal position to leverage the extensive expertise and strength of the 400-plus workforce at Bending Spoons.” Some Bending Spoons workers have already seen their workdays filled up with Evernote work following the acquisition earlier this year.

Evernote did not immediately respond to TechRadar Pro’s request to confirm how many workers would be affected, and whether they were given the option to consider transferring to the new European-based offices.

We also asked whether the move would open up new job opportunities in the European market.