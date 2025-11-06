Early Black Friday deal alert: MSI’s 27-inch Full HD monitor now only £68 with a three-year warranty

The official Black Friday sales begin on November 28, 2025, but there’s no need to wait if you’re in the market for a new large screen monitor.

One of the best early offers comes from MSI, a trusted brand well known for quality displays and backed by a three-year warranty.

The MSI PRO MP275 27 Inch Full HD Office Monitor is currently available for just £68, reduced from its regular price of £109, marking an impressive 38% saving. There is no other monitor in this price range that delivers this level of quality and performance.

Today's best office monitor deal

Save 38% MSI PRO MP275 27-inch Full HD monitor: was £109 now £68 at Amazon The MSI PRO MP275 27-inch Full HD monitor is now just £68, down from £109, with no rival offering better value in this range. Featuring a 100Hz refresh rate, 1ms response, and TÜV-certified eye comfort, it includes built-in speakers, VESA mounting, and a three-year warranty - making it a standout early Black Friday deal.

The PRO MP275 features a large 27-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 100Hz, giving users smoother visuals for daily work, web browsing, and entertainment.

Its matte screen surface reduces reflections, while the fast 1 millisecond response time keeps motion blur to a minimum. Colour reproduction is excellent, with 93 percent sRGB coverage, 300 nits of brightness, and a strong 1000 to 1 contrast ratio, ensuring crisp images and accurate tones.

MSI includes TÜV Rheinland certified technology to reduce blue light exposure and prevent flicker, as well as Eye-Q Check software that helps monitor and limit strain during long sessions.

The monitor’s stand offers tilt adjustment and includes a built-in cable management clip to keep desks tidy. It also supports 100mm VESA mounting for those who prefer wall or arm setups.

Built-in 2 watt speakers add convenience for calls or casual use, while HDMI 1.4b and VGA connections make it compatible with both modern and older devices.

With reliable performance, a three-year warranty, and a price unmatched by any rival, the MSI PRO MP275 is an outstanding early Black Friday deal worth grabbing before it sells out.

While you’re here, also check out our round up of the best monitors you can buy right now, and the best monitors for home working.

Other office monitor deals to consider

Save 29% Philips 27E2N1500L 27-inch QHD monitor: was £120 now £85 at Amazon The Philips 27E2N1500L 27-inch QHD monitor offers a sharper, higher-resolution display at 2560 x 1440, delivering crisp detail and vibrant visuals for work or entertainment. Now just £85 (down 29 percent from £119.99), it features a 75Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT response, and Adaptive Sync for smooth, tear-free performance. With HDR10, flicker-free technology, and a matte finish, it provides a comfortable, immersive viewing experience at an exceptional price.