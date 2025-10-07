Deloitte forced to refund Aussie government after admitting it used AI to produce error-strewn report
Deloitte has admitted to using generative AI to produce a report for the Australian government without implementing sufficient safeguards, landing the company in a whole load of trouble.
The report included fake citations, false footnotes and a made-up court quote, among other blunders, landing Deloitte with a not-so-insignificant voluntary penalty.
Deloitte has agreed to repay the final installment of its AU$440,000 agreement with the government’s Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR), with the agency fixing the mistakes.
GenAI under fire
DEWR was forced to re-upload the report, removing over a dozen false references, fixing typos and rewriting some sections. Although the agency asserts the core messages remain unchanged, the previously “final” report clearly needed some major revisions.
Fake citations from academics Lisa Burton Crawford and Björn Regnell were removed, as well as an extract from the Amato vs Commonwealth case attributed to a person who doesn’t actually exist.
The updated document now discloses the use of GPT-4o, and while using GenAI by itself isn’t a problem, this case does highlight the need for transparency. This is from a consulting firm that advocates responsible AI.
“The updates made in no way impact or affect the substantive content, findings and recommendations in the report,” the updated report now reads.
The University of Sydney’s Dr Christopher Rudge is credited with identifying the use of GenAI. “You cannot trust the recommendations when the very foundation of the report is built on a flawed, originally undisclosed, and non-expert methodology,” he added (via the Australian Financial Review).
Deloitte says that “the matter has been resolved directly with the client,” according to the Financial Times. TechRadar Pro has reached out for further context.
