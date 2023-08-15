Dell fits game-changing 50-year-old tech into its latest touchscreen monitor

Dell is pitching its latest monitor as a game changer in the battle to banish notspots, letting home workers connect to the internet with an Ethernet cable.

A LAN port is something of a rarity for a monitor fitted with touchscreen capabilities, with Dell’s 24in P2424HT monitor geared to users who want the fastest speeds without the potential for their Wi-Fi connection cutting out. It’s also Dell's first touchscreen display with a LAN port.

Priced at $369, the LCD monitor offers Full HD resolution and is equipped with a ten-point multitouch functionality and a contrast ratio of 1,000:1, alongside a 178° viewing angle.

Its Ethernet port is one of a host of rich connectivity options, including USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1) with power delivery of up to 90W, alongside two USB-A ports (USB 3.2 Gen 1), DisplayPort, HDMI and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also featuers KVM support, meaning you can work on multiple monitors with a single keyboard and mouse pairing.

As far as Ethernet connectivity goes, TechRadar Pro approached Dell to ask whether the LAN port allows for gigabit speeds, or whether it’s limited to 10/100 – data transfer speeds of 10Mbps or 100Mbps on the Fast Ethernet.

It would be a disappointment should the Dell P2424HT lack gigabit connectivity, adding to the lack of 4K resolution, which is a significant omission given its retail price. That said, the monitor does come with a three-year warranty should things go pear shaped.

Elsewhere, the Dell P2424HT features an LED edgelight system that Dell claims will boost display clarity, alongside flicker-free technology so workers staring at the screen for long hours can avoid eye strain. This comes alongside Low Blue Light technology, and Dell ComfortView Plus – the firm’s always-on, built-in feature that reduces low blue light emissions.

The 24in display also comes with a stand that allows tilt angles -5° to +60°, swivel angles of -30° to +30°, and height adjustment up to 110.52mm – with the monitor weighing 7.9kg in all.

Should you wish to wall-mount it or attach it to another stand or desk arm, however, it also supports the VESA mount standard.