Workplace AI usage has nearly tripled repeatedly across global office environments since 2023

ChatGPT lost significant market share as competing workplace AI tools expanded rapidly

Google Gemini emerged as ChatGPT’s strongest challenger within professional productivity workflows

Workplace AI adoption has entered a phase of extraordinary acceleration across global office environments, as The total time spent using AI tools nearly tripled between 2023 and 2024, then repeated that explosive growth into 2025.

A new report from DeskTime analyzed anonymized data from more than 50,000 users over three years, revealing increasing competition with ChatGPT within workflows.

ChatGPT, which commanded an astonishing 99.91% of all tracked AI time back in 2023, has seen that monopoly shattered considerably, as according to DeskTime, which tracked power users who log at least 26 hours annually, ChatGPT's share dropped to 74.71% during the first four months of 2026.

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A once dominant player loses its grip

Though a good number of offices still have ChatGPT in their workflows, power users loyal to ChatGPT fell from 100% to 75.61% over the same period.

This erosion mirrors what earlier internet users saw as Firefox gradually lost ground to newer alternatives.

“With AI, it’s often difficult to separate hype from reality, so DeskTime decided to look into what’s really going on in today’s workplace,” said Artis Rozentals, the chief executive of DeskTime.

“The figures are compelling…AI is fundamentally redefining work, and the risk of falling behind is growing exponentially.”

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Gemini and Claude remains ChatGPT’s major rivals

Google’s Gemini has surged to become the primary challenger among workplace AI tools by capturing 14.38% of office AI time tracked so far in 2026.

Claude has mounted an even more dramatic ascent, now accounting for 8.56% of usage and showing the steepest upward curve this year.

Both rivals have converted casual experimenters into repeat users at a pace that ChatGPT cannot match.

However, Microsoft’s Copilot presents a puzzling contrast, as its share has stagnated at roughly 1% across multiple years.

Neither growth nor collapse appears to characterise this tool’s trajectory within office settings.

Meanwhile, a category of smaller alternatives, including Perplexity and Mistral, has failed to gain any meaningful foothold.

The market for workplace AI agents increasingly resembles a three-horse race rather than a one-player field, and workplace professionals are actively diversifying their toolkits rather than sticking with a single familiar interface.

These figures come from a single productivity tracking service and may not represent a widespread narrative of AI use.

The definition of “AI time” may vary across different job functions and industries in ways that distort competitive comparisons.

Nevertheless, the current trend appears consistent enough to warrant attention from any dominant software provider.

Whether ChatGPT can reverse this decline or will follow Firefox into niche status remains an open question for the remainder of 2026.

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