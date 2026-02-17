Compliance culture reset 2026 - From gatekeepers to growth enablers

(Image credit: Pixabay)

For a long time, compliance has been cast as the organizational handbrake. The team that slows things down, blocks new initiatives, and responds to business proposals with reasons why they can't be done.

The "Department of No" reputation isn't entirely unearned - compliance teams have been saying no, for legitimate reasons, for a long time. But this approach is increasingly unsustainable. 2026 marks the year compliance leaders can rewrite the narrative, transforming their function from perceived obstacle into strategic enabler.

Jamie Hoyle Social Links Navigation VP for Product at MirrorWeb.

Transforming a practice built on guardrails and restrictions into a strategic enabler might seem contradictory. But the conditions for this shift have been building, and they're finally converging.

Legacy systems drive reactive compliance

The "Department of No" perception stems from being systematically overwhelmed by noise masquerading as signal. Recent benchmark research across 200+ compliance leaders revealed firms waste an average of $232,457 annually chasing false positives across mobile communications.

This creates a vicious cycle. Buried in false positives, compliance teams miss genuine risks until violations have already occurred. By the time problematic communications surface through the noise, advisors have repeated the behavior across multiple client interactions.

The narrative solidifies: compliance is the team that shows up after the fact to tell you what you did wrong.

Recent FINRA and SEC examination priorities make clear what examiners want: evidence of effective supervision programs that identify and address risks, not just documentation proving you ran the alerts. Checking boxes without demonstrating genuine risk management doesn't satisfy examiners.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's changing in compliance technology in 2026?

Technology has matured beyond crude keyword matching and opaque black box systems. Explainable AI approaches now articulate why something triggered review, providing defensible decision-making frameworks.

When examiners ask how your surveillance program reached a conclusion, "the AI flagged it" isn't an acceptable answer.

The regulatory environment increasingly rewards proactive programs. Regulators distinguish between firms that merely check boxes and those demonstrating genuine risk management sophistication.

Business leaders are beginning to see compliance differently too - not as pure cost center, but as a function that either enables growth or constrains it. The firms that figure out how to do the former gain competitive ground.

What strategic enablement looks like

Legacy archiving platforms can't handle modern communication channels. They flatten Microsoft Teams conversations into email format, losing conversation flow, user reactions, and more.

When they can't natively capture specific channels, firms must either block them, accept coverage gaps, or rely on workarounds that strip away context.

Consider what happens when a key contact sends your advisor an iMessage at 8pm about a major deal. Without proper mobile supervision, the advisor is stuck: ignore the client, reply on a different channel, or create an unarchived gap.

For firms positioning themselves as modern and tech-savvy, telling clients "we're not allowed to text" is embarrassing - not because you're exercising caution, but because your compliance technology hasn't kept pace.

Strategic enablement starts with comprehensive native capture. When you can properly supervise every channel, the conversation shifts from "you can't use that tool" to "here's how to use it compliantly."

And when compliance can quickly configure new channels without lengthy vendor cycles, they move at business speed rather than lagging quarters behind.

This doesn't mean capturing everything. Employees should be able to text a spouse or hear from their doctor without those conversations entering compliance systems.

Modern technology can distinguish between business and personal communications, establishing clear boundaries that build trust while directing oversight where it matters.

How compliance teams shift from gatekeepers to enablers

2026 presents an opportunity to rethink how compliance operates. What if it became known as the function that enables business growth while managing risk? What if advisors viewed compliance as helpful guardrails rather than bureaucratic obstacles?

What if executives recognized compliance as a strategic function rather than a cost center?

Strategic compliance means systems that separate signal from noise, technology that makes defensible decisions, and processes that minimize restrictions while maintaining oversight where it matters. It means respecting employee privacy while enabling the business to operate at full capacity.

The "Department of No" narrative has run its course. 2026 is when compliance leaders can write a different story.

We've featured the best business phone system.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro