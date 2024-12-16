Box signs up Adobe Express for image editing tasks

Box and Adobe Express sign partnership deal

Partnership aims to streamlines workflows for content creation

Adobe Express will let Box users create high-quality content with advanced AI tools

Adobe and Box have announced a new partnership aimed at making content creation easier than ever for business users.

The agreement will see Adobe Express become the default image editor in Box’s online content creation service, giving users access to a far more powerful and wide-ranging platform.

The move will also bring editing images, crafting presentations, and managing digital assets directly into Box, meaning users will no longer need to switch between multiple applications to carry out tasks such as cropping and resizing images, adding filters, and removing distracting objects and backgrounds.

Box and Adobe Express partnership

“Today, every enterprise is feeling the pressure to create more content to engage audiences across a growing number of internal and external channels,” said Govind Balakrishnan, SVP of Adobe Express & Creative Cloud Services.

“By integrating Adobe Express directly into Box, we’re helping enterprises close that gap, meeting millions of business users where they work with intuitive, world-class creative tools and AI they can trust.”

Adobe Express will also bring the company's Firefly generative AI tool, meaning teams can create AI-powered content within the Box platform.

The two firms say by reducing the time it takes to create, review, and approve content, businesses can maintain a competitive edge. For example, marketing teams can quickly edit visuals for their campaigns and tailor social media content for different markets, while HR departments can build training materials and update internal communications, and sales teams can develop presentations personalized to their audience.

The news is the latest step in the partnership between Adobe and Box, with Adobe Document Cloud, Adobe Experience Cloud, and Adobe Creative Cloud already integrated into the platform.

“As enterprises increase the amount of content they’re creating, Box is leveraging AI in our secure ecosystem to fuel collaboration, reduce content sprawl and manage risk,” said Aaron Levie, CEO of Box.

“We’re excited to partner with Adobe Express to enhance what we can offer with the world’s best creative tools and AI that’s commercially safe. As a result, every Box customer and user will have the ability to easily create, collaborate on and securely manage digital media in a single, secure Intelligent Content Management platform.”