Black Friday 2023 is when PCIe SSD killed SATA SSD — Teamgroup’s Gen3 SSD grabs top spot at $39 per Terabyte
2TB PCIe NVMe from Teamgroup is your best bet for all but legacy storage projects
Teamgroup MP33 2TB PCIe SSD: $77.99 at Amazon
It may have been launched nearly four years ago but the MP33 is still a great option for those looking to upgrade a fairly recent system should there be a compatible slot. It is only slightly more expensive than SATA alternatives but you get a far faster storage solution.
I have to admit, Prime Day had better deals when it comes to internal SSD; there, I said it. But you can still get some sweet deals if you need a solid state drive right now for Black Friday (check our Black Friday HDD and SSD deal page for the latest).
Top of my list is the 2TB Teamgroup MP33 PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD, currently available for just $77.99 at Amazon and Newegg. I prefer the former as you can add a 2-year or a 3-year data recovery plan for as little as $5 per year, an option that will help you recover any data should there be a snafu. Teamgroup also offers a 5-year warranty on its SSD.
TechRadar didn’t review it but Tomshardware, our sister company, tested it in March 2020. Sean Webster, the reviewer, said that it is “a nice little M.2 NVMe SSD for those looking to save a few bucks on their storage while still cruising along at faster-than-SATA speeds.”
There’s one cheaper option though (the $76.99 Leven JPS600) and one that price matches it (the $77.99 Ediloca EN600 Pro). However both are unknown quantities and for a single dollar difference, I’d own a Teamgroup product.
There are still a few SATA-based SSD that are marginally cheaper than the MP33. Fikwot’s FN203, at $63.99, being the cheapest with an M.2. form factor, ideal for Mini PC who often have a secondary slot free and cheaper than any SATA SSD of similar capacity; something tells me that they won’t be around for long as price parity has almost been reached. Time to say goodbye to SATA.
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
