Bad onboarding is costing businesses billions - here's how you can improve

Bad employee onboarding is costing the US $2.2 billion annually

29,000 IT and tech workers will leave due to poor onboarding

HR and IT departments need to work together with automation

US organizations alone are wasting $2.2 billion every year on rehiring IT and tech talent due to poor onboarding experiences, new research has claimed.

A repoort from Nexthink found substandard onboarding has been linked with high turnover rates, meaning more workers are likely to leave their roles and companies are forced to invest in new workers, subjecting them to equally bad experiences.

Of the more than 117,000 IT or tech hires that take place in the US every year, over 29,000 (or around one-quarter) will likely leave their roles due to their initial experiences.

Proper onboarding can decrease turnover rates

Nexthink's findings blamed poor onboarding experiences on the fact IT teams tend to only have a few days to equip new hires, meaning there is limited time to not only make the right impression but also to give an indication of the company’s operational efficiency.

The research also points to rushed setups, leading to technology issues and a lack of proper access, which can often be caused by hiring managers failing to communicate the necessary tools and permissions to IT in advance.

High turnover rates among new employees is also having a negative impact on existing workers, reducing morale and making them more likely to want to leave the company, amplifying the effects. Negative employer reputations as a result could also be making potential recruits less likely to want to onboard with a company.

The report calls for HR and IT departments to work together more closely, forming a ‘Super Team’ to understand the needs of new starters. The three takeaways highlighted by Nexthink are that an interdepartmental shared understanding should be developed, real user feedback and use data should be analyzed, and that workflows should be automated wherever possible to kickstart recruitment processes and make them more efficient.

