Google's latest AI tool helps you find your perfect job
AI can now help you brainstorm for your next job
- Google’s Career Dreamer tool is in testing now
- It’ll translate your skills and experiences into job recommendations
- You can even use the AI to generate your personalized Career Identity Statement
Google is trying out a new AI-powered career exploration tool that helps users discover their ideal and optimal career paths based on things like experiences, education, skills and interests.
Describing it as an “experiment,” Grow with Google Founder Lisa Gevelber explained how Career Dreamer can turn a few AI chatbot prompts into fully personalized guidance.
The experiment comes as WEF research reveals that the average worker will hold 12 different jobs over their lifetime – a number that’s expected to rise to 18 (across six career types) among Gen Z workers.
Google tests AI-based Career Dreamer
Gevelber wrote: “The less traditional your career path is, the harder it can be to frame your previous experiences into one cohesive narrative, or to understand what careers align with your particular skills and strengths.”
Career Dreamer is designed to help users identify their own skills and talents to suggest jobs that could be a good fit for them.
Particularly exciting is the Career Identity Statement that the tool will generate – a brief summary of the value a worker can bring and the skills they possess that can be shared in bios or as part of a resume.
Armed with the information and a sense of direction, users can hop on over to Gemini to get help with drafting important recruitment documents such as a cover letter or resume.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Unlike LinkedIn or Indeed, which have also been injecting AI into various parts of their experiences, Google doesn’t directly connect candidates with specific jobs. It’s designed to tackle an earlier stage that those platforms deal with, streamlining career exploration rather than actual applications.
It’s an ideal solution for students, new graduates, people looking to change careers and people who have been out of work for a period of time, including veterans.
The tool is available to try at grow.google/careerdreamer.
You might also like
- LinkedIn is releasing even more video tools as it looks to take on TikTok, Instagram
- Check out the best job sites and best recruitment platforms
- We’ve listed the best AI tools available today
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Windows 11 Pro vs Windows 11 Home: which version is right for you?
US soldier pleads guilty to AT&T and Verizon cyberattacks, linked to Snowflake data theft