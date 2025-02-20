Google's latest AI tool helps you find your perfect job

Google’s Career Dreamer tool is in testing now

It’ll translate your skills and experiences into job recommendations

You can even use the AI to generate your personalized Career Identity Statement

Google is trying out a new AI-powered career exploration tool that helps users discover their ideal and optimal career paths based on things like experiences, education, skills and interests.

Describing it as an “experiment,” Grow with Google Founder Lisa Gevelber explained how Career Dreamer can turn a few AI chatbot prompts into fully personalized guidance.

The experiment comes as WEF research reveals that the average worker will hold 12 different jobs over their lifetime – a number that’s expected to rise to 18 (across six career types) among Gen Z workers.

Google tests AI-based Career Dreamer

Gevelber wrote: “The less traditional your career path is, the harder it can be to frame your previous experiences into one cohesive narrative, or to understand what careers align with your particular skills and strengths.”

Career Dreamer is designed to help users identify their own skills and talents to suggest jobs that could be a good fit for them.

Particularly exciting is the Career Identity Statement that the tool will generate – a brief summary of the value a worker can bring and the skills they possess that can be shared in bios or as part of a resume.

Armed with the information and a sense of direction, users can hop on over to Gemini to get help with drafting important recruitment documents such as a cover letter or resume.

Unlike LinkedIn or Indeed, which have also been injecting AI into various parts of their experiences, Google doesn’t directly connect candidates with specific jobs. It’s designed to tackle an earlier stage that those platforms deal with, streamlining career exploration rather than actual applications.

It’s an ideal solution for students, new graduates, people looking to change careers and people who have been out of work for a period of time, including veterans.

The tool is available to try at grow.google/careerdreamer.