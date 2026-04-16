Avid’s new Google partnership brings Agentic AI to the editing suite — and I’ve got the scoop on what this really means for creative professionals

Avid has partnered with Google Cloud in a multi-year strategic partnership designed to integrate generative and agentic AI into the company's creative tools.

If that all sounds a little dry, what it effectively means is that the platforms can now, according to Avid, "analyze and understand media context automatically, allowing production teams to query content using natural language."

Meanwhile, digital assistants can now manage "complex tasks, such as matching visual styles, identifying emotional cues in raw footage, and streamlining metadata logging."

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