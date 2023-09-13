Apple unveils its biggest iCloud storage tiers - here's what it means for you

Apple has just announced a significant expansion to its iCloud+ cloud storage plans in response to our continuously growing digital footprints.

For the first time ever, customers can now sign up for allowances much larger than 2TB from the get-go thanks to the launch of new 6TB and 12TB plans.

The announcement, which saw little actual screentime, was somewhat overshadowed by the reveal of Cupertino’s latest hardware: the iPhone 15 family and Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of the Apple Watch.

iCloud+ boost

iCloud+ is one of the most commonly used cloud storage services of its kind, thanks to the way it neatly integrates into all of Apple’s hardware, including iPads and Macs. Beyond the free 5GB allowance, users can choose to expand to 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB - at a cost.

From September 18 (the same time that iOS is set to go live), iCloud+ subscribers will be able to upgrade their storage to a 6TB plan for $29.99 / £26.99 / AU$44.99 per month, or to a 12TB plan for $59.99 / £54.99 / AU$89.99 per month.

Until now, users seeking more than 2TB have needed to pay for an additional 50GB, 200GB, or 2TB at the usual set price.

Apple confirmed that the two new plans will still get access to “premium features,” such as Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domains, and HomeKit Secure Video, but it’s unclear whether these more expensive plans will get any additional benefits. The company did not immediately respond to TechRadar Pro’s request for confirmation.

Given the huge emphasis on Apple's environmental work for this year’s devices, its decision to encourage customers to upgrade their storage seems a bit counterintuitive. Data centers are notorious for consuming large amounts of energy, water, and other resources. We asked the company to shed some light on this, too, but so far, we have not received a response.