The world of 3D printing has seen its fair share of stylish and innovative designs in recent years, such as the Elegoo Centauri Carbon and Creality K2 Plus, but Anycubic’s foldable portable 3D printer still hopes to impress.

Unlike some of the best 3D printers, which are bulky and stationary, this model from Shenzhen Anycubic Technology Co., Ltd (via iF Design) folds down to just 75mm in height and features five rotational axes, allowing it to collapse neatly and be carried like a briefcase.

The multi-axis arms enable the print head to stop at any position, and it can print up to 460mm in height to suit projects of varying sizes.

Sleek design with practical features

Anycubic's printer features a modern light gray-silver color scheme, with a dark, square-shaped print bed likely made of glass or a coated material for adhesion and easy removal of prints.

Its extruder system features an active cooling fan to prevent filament jams, while a dedicated drawer-style filament spool holder is neatly tucked into a sliding compartment in the base, keeping the material organized and easily accessible.

In addition, the nozzle appears to be of standard size, compatible with various filament types, including PLA and PETG.

The printer includes a touchscreen interface, offering an intuitive way to navigate settings and monitor prints. Connectivity options include two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a micro-HDMI port, allowing users to load in print files.

Anycubic’s latest innovation could redefine what users expect from portable 3D printers, and has already won the iF Design Award 2025, but the company has offered no official launch date.