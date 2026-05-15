ChatGPT mobile app gets new Codex remote control support ahead of desktop "superapp"

Codex weekly users are up from 3m to 4m in just over a month

Mac remote control first, Windows "soon" after

OpenAI is making its Codex tool available through the ChatGPT mobile app to let developers remotely manage their coding workflows from their phones wherever they are.

The addition, currently in preview ahead of general availability later this year, effectively makes users' phones a remote for long-running coding tasks that run on PCs and Macs.

It follows a similar recent release by Anthropic, which added Remote Control to Claude Code for remote execution from the mobile app, and comes at an important time for OpenAI as it counts more than four million weekly Codex.

Latest Videos From

ChatGPT app is now a remote control for Codex

Codex's growth alone is happening at a remarkable speed – just a little over a month ago, Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser boasted of its three million weekly users.

The mobile integration is built within the existing ChatGPT app, rather than shipping as a separate app, as we would have expected. That's because the company has already hinted at an upcoming desktop "superapp" that would combine ChatGPT, Codex, Atlas and other agentic capabilities into one unified experience.

"As agents take on longer-running work, a new rhythm for collaboration is emerging," OpenAI said about the new app integration.

With the app, users can review outputs, approve or reject commands, control their selection of GPT model, start brand new coding tasks and more.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Under the hood, Codex uses a secure relay layer that keeps trusted machines reachable across devices without exposing them directly to the public internet," the company added in a nod to security.

In a similar vein to how OpenAI has rolled out previous apps, the company is taking an Apple-first approach by supporting the feature across Mac deployments first, before adding Windows "soon."

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.