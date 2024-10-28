A new Microsoft Teams makeover should make it less of a pain to track down what you need

Keeping track of all your activity on Microsoft Teams should soon be much more straightforward thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing platform has announced a change that will bring all your chats, teams and channels into one location in the Chat menu.

Microsoft says the Teams update should make online collaboration much more efficient and effective, helping users stay on top of all the notifications that really matter.

Microsoft Teams channels upgrade

"The pace of work has increased exponentially, making it more challenging to keep up with the high volume of conversations, manage messages scattered across different locations, and find information," Microsoft wrote in a blog post announcing the change.

"We’ve redesigned the chat and channels experience to simplify your digital workspace by bringing chats, teams, and channels into one place under Chat."

As well as the new central hub for activity, Microsoft Teams is also getting a new @mentions view to help users get up to speed on direct messages in once place.

The tool will also offer new filters to help users focus on what’s important now, new controls to choose your personal workflow and preferred information consumption style, and more. Users will also get a range of new controls for greater visibility and personalization, meaning they can view chat and channels separately, see message previews, or display all channels in a single list.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Users will also be able to create custom sections, bringing together chats, channels, and meetings on a specific area, such as a specific work project or topic. There will also be a new favorites section, bringing together pinned chats and channels in one place.

The new approach will be coming to desktop, mobile, Android and iOS, meaning users can stay on top of their workloads on the move, with a launch expected within the next few days.

The company also revealed it is working on threaded conversations in Teams chat, to make the app "more streamlined and simpler" - it hopes to launch this feature mid-2025.